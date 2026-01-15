A sampling of offerings at Bambi.

Katie Renshaw, the veteran Chicago bartender who is opening her first bar as owner this month, thought there was a hole in the city’s cocktail offerings.

“I felt there was this need for a bar that used modern techniques, but in an environment that is a little more laid back,” Renshaw told The Milwaukee Mix. “The name reflects that—whimsical, wide-eyed optimism.”

That name is Bambi and it will open at 1703 W. Chicago Ave., in the Westtown neighborhood sometime in January. Renshaw has worked behind Chicago bars for 11 years, most prominently at the Chicago edition on the London steakhouse chain Hawksmoor. (She represented Hawksmoor at The Mix’s The Martini Expo in Brooklyn last September.)

Among the techniques Renshaw will employ at Bambi are the clarification of cocktails and forced carbonation—a favorite approach of hers, so much so that the drinks menu will have a whole section dedicated to carbonated cocktails. Sample drinks include the Skinny Dip, “like a cream-soda, clarified milk punch with rum”; and the Repeat Offender, a slightly bitter gin highball. There will also be batched freezer Martinis.

Bambi will have an extensive food menu from Nick Bynes, formerly of Elske. Dishes include a crispy fish halibut sandwich, salmon tartare and chicken liver mouse with current jam. There will be cheeky nods to the bar’s name: the hamburger will be made of beef and venison. Renshaw describes it as “food you want to eat while drinking.” Azul Weber, another former Hawksmoor alum, will also be behind the bar.

Renshaw described the decor as “a little ‘70s, little ‘80s, colorful, textural, vintage and modern. Lighting is the biggest feature. There’s a big statement piece over the bar. The light changes; it can shift the light and color and mood.”

The rectangular bar will seat 14 and the space itself accommodates 50. But, said Renshaw, the space—formerly Empanada Mama—feels bigger owing to 17-foot ceilings.

The Alley Cat. The team behind Paulie Gee’s pizza will open a new bar halfway between the Westtown and Ukrainian Village neighborhoods of Chicago in the old Takito Kitchen space. Food will included crispy potato wedges and a pork chop. Drinks include a simple array of batched cocktails, beer-and-shot specials, TCH drinks and canned beers. The decor will be composed of vintage bookcases. 2013 W Division St, Chicago.

