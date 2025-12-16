The sign in the window at Hughes’ Chocolates in Oshkosh, WI.

News stories are by their very nature ephemeral. Here today, gone tomorrow; written on the sand. It is the rare newspaper or magazine article that stays with us.

It is therefore a mark of achievement for any writer when we recall anything at all from one of their stories.

This notion has come to mind twice in the last month. Last week’s post about the Milwaukee bar Von Trier caused me to remember very clearly an article about the bar’s history that I had read in Milwaukee Magazine a decade earlier. This past weekend, meanwhile, as I drove to Hughes’ Chocolates in Oshkosh, WI, I remembered a line from a 2008 New York Times story about the candy stores of the Fox River valley. Reporter Kit Kiefer wrote of Oshkosh’s two main sweet shops: “If Oaks Candy is a mirage, then the Hughes Homaid Chocolate Shop, less than half a mile away, is a figment of Wisconsin’s imagination.”

That’s a good line. Because that’s exactly what Hughes’ is.

Some old businesses are charming because they are old-fashioned. Others are charming because they are strange. Oaks Candy in downtown Oshkosh, for instance, is old-fashioned. In business since 1880, the corner shop, in a Tudor-esque building, is exactly like what you want an old candy store to look like.

1823 Doty Street, the home of Hughes’ Chocolates.

Hughes’ is beguiling because it is strange. The shop is in the middle of a residential block, inside a white two-story house. The only indication that there is a business within is a small red-and-green neon sign in the front porch window. You’ll know you’re in the right place because there will be other cars parking all along the block, their owners getting out and casually ambling down the sidewalk, looking like invitees to a house-warming party who have forgotten the exact address.