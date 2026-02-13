Long Island Bar, home to the World’s Best Cheese Curds.

Wisconsin is not lacking in regional food or drink, perhaps because it is a state that holds onto its personality like no other. One food that is synonymous with this dairy state is of course, cheese curds. And even though we haven’t met a fried cheese curd that was a total loss, there are some that are better than others. Here are the ones we’ve found so far that we feel compelled to write about. We’ll keep a running curd list on the wall at The Milwaukee Mix for curd emergencies and add to it as they stack up.

Long Island Bar, Brooklyn, NY

The standard bearer. You may not like that the best cheese curds on the planet are in an old longshoreman’s bar in Brooklyn, but that’s the way it is. Wisconsinite and bar owner, Tony Cecchini, and his opening chef, Gabriel Martinez, found a way to make this delicacy like no one else. There’s a light, crispy outside (sort of like that of broasted chicken), with delicious smooth cheese curds from the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, deep fried to perfection. They come with a side sauce they call “onion dip”—a name which I’m not going to argue with. But the sauce is so light and yet coats the curds all over and is in no way “dip like,” except that it is savory and spicy like onion dip, but does not overpowers the curds. “Sort of like French onion dip and ranch had a baby,” according to Long Island Bar’s general manager, Dawn Kinstle, and she’s right. Taken all together, these curds are perfect. Even when they get cold, you still want them.

This brings us to the criteria by which we assess all curds:

Coating

Cheese curds used

Cheese pull

Withstands cooling

Sauce used

Very uniform curds in their paper sleeve at Tom’s Drive -In.

Tom’s Drive-In, Appleton

Tom’s is a 65-year-old fast food chain in Appleton, Wisconsin. There are four locations in Appleton. They buy curds from a local cheese source, Gordon’s, and they are “cheese” (no further distinction made even when you ask) and yellow. There’s a thick grainy-textured coating over the curds and they didn’t give me a sauce on the side. We tried these to have something to compare to Culver’s, another much-larger Wisconsin chain, but it’s difficult to do that, as Tom’s is a small chain and not very well staffed. The curds were on par with Culver’s (which are, quite frankly, not great).