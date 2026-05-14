John Dye, Dale DeGroff and our own Robert Simonson at Bryant’s, Milwaukee.

What a night!

The Mix, Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge, Pierre Ferrand spirits and Bittercube bitters know how to throw a party, if we do say so ourselves!

Bar manager Jackson Mercier at Bryant’s.

This past Monday night on the second floor of Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge, in the Velvet Lounge, bartenders Jackson, Allegra and Artemis mixed and served an incredible cocktail menu developed by none other than Dale DeGroff himself using his own DeGroff Spirits, Pierre Ferrand’s gin, rum and Cognac, and Bittercube bitters.

We were gathered to hear Dale and our own Robert Simonson chat about Dale’s career and his outsized role in sparking the global Cocktail Renaissance.

A late night shot of the crew after the event, from left: Robert Simoson, Dale DeGroff, John Dye, Jackson Mercier, Allegra Anastasi, Artemis Carerros-Worswick and Martin Morton.

The talk was a production of The Mix (we are getting used to being a producing entity!) and the first in a series of “Cocktail Conversations” events to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the publication of Simonson’s history of the cocktail revival, A Proper Drink. It was a sold-out house, where a great time was had by all.

We can’t wait for the next “Cocktail Conversations” with cocktail historian Dave Wondrich, which will take place on Monday, July 6, at 5 p.m. Why let the Independence Day holiday weekend end?

Tickets are on sale here. Don’t wait, they will sell out soon!

After the event, the group adjourned to Von Trier where we dined on perfectly prepared Milwaukee Pretzel Company soft pretzels, served with Haus mustard and bier cheese; delicious hot and tasty bier-battered cheese curds; and an array of Berliner currywursts, spicy Hungarian bratwursts, Jaegerschnitzel, and crispy tender Schnitzel.

Pretzels and curds at Von Trier.

These were all washed down with Von Trier’s vast array of German biers, in steins which ranged in size from large to enormous; plus a few delicious cocktails from the bar. Prost!

Ira, Dale, Brandon and Robert at the Bittercube offices.

Tuesday began with a midday visit to the Bittercube facility, to enable Dale, Ira and Brandon to talk bitters and do some cross-tasting of Heirloom Spirits and DeGroff’s own creations. We also had the opportunity to sample some future Heirloom limited releases, including a Pineapple Amaro rested in ry barrels, that The Milwaukee Mix is very excited about!

Dale tasting Chef Kyle Knall on DeGroff aperitivo and amaro.

We left Bittercube just in time to make the start of Apero Hour at Cassis (weekdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.). Chef Kyle Knall and Dale hit it off well and we soon found ourselves treated to a lunch composed of some amazing dishes prepared for us by Chef himself.

The dishes, left to right, row by row:

Oeuf Mayo: soft-boiled farm egg, ramp aioli.

Marinated cucumbers with crème fraiche (love the flower garnish!).

Panisse with lemon-rosemary aioli.

Steelhead crudo, with lemon agrumato, and fennel pollen.

Chilled svocado: made with shrimp, avocado, poached rhubarb.

Escargot Fricasse: a butter beans dish with herbed butter and roasted mushrooms.

Roasted turnips, bought that morning at the farmer’s market, with chicken jus.

Chilled asparagus with farm egg vinaigrette.

Tartare de Boeuf, served on grilled sourdough, with celery root remoulade.

Not pictured: Fried Oyster Tartes: fried oysters in a bed of creamed leeks in a delicate tart shell. Leave a comment

It was an overwhelmingly delicious lunch, which ended with us clamoring for the bread service in order to get every last bit of jus from the grilled turnip plate. After that, we turned to the butter, which was so good one of the diners declared it could be eaten on its own.

A lunch we will not soon forget; it was perfection.

Head Bartender, Erik Wickman makes a DeGroni.

After lunch we hightailed it over to Mothership for its 4 p.m. opening. We love it there anytime of the day, but there’s something about a quiet afternoon in that bar, with the dark walls, bright lights, excellent drinks (on this day prepared by Sam) and the cool breeze wafting through the front door. It makes us feel like we don’t have a care in the world—and these days those moments are few and far between.

Ricky and Dale.

We were lucky enough that owner Ricky Ramirez was there. He chatted with us, and tasted Dale’s wares, while we sipped on some original cocktails. Then Sam whipped up a Pina Colada with a quarter ounce of DeGroff Amaro. It was refreshingly bitter in the very best way. Very chill.

Sam making drinks at Mothership, MKE.

At this point, while I left to pick up my son Richard at the airport, Robert and Dale headed over to At Random for a pre-dinner appertivo of the dairiest kind—a specialty frozen ice cream drink prepared by the bartender, Madi.

A true professional, and one who is obviously immune to brain freeze, Dale downed his ice cream dink in record time. (Don’t worry Dale, we have been there ourselves; these boozy drinks are the best, especially when accented with a bit of DeGroff Amaro.)

DeGroff ice cream drinks. The next big thing.

There was no more perfect way to end this day than to be greeted by Katie Rose herself at the entrance to Goodkind before settling into the best booth in the house with the perfect view of the street, the bar and the dining room. We could have sat there all night.

Katie Rose and Dale.

Our meal at Goodkind began with a dozen of the most fresh and delicate Champagne Oysters from Plymouth Massachusetts, served with a Spring Cocktail Sauce, that reminded me of delightful gazpacho.

We fought over the accompanying platter of Carr Valley Wildfire blue cheese, served in a pool of bacon hot honey, surrounded by dill pickles and Goodkind sourdough bread. Do not waste time, ask for double bread when you order this. The cheese is one of the best you will ever have.

The Angus steak tartare, with the rhubarb guardian’s, capers, smoked leek aioli and potato chips is something you dream of; we used the bread to get every last bit.

Burger night at Goodkind!

Amazingly, we have never been to Goodkind when it was burger night and it was BURGER NIGHT! Every week they have a different burger and this week was the “K Burger” made of Old Stone Farms Blackened Wagyu Beef and topped with Cajun gumbo, okra, Tabasco smoked sausage & turkey, mustard greens, cheese curds, all served on a Goodkind sesame brioche bun.

So Robert and Richard had the burger, while Dale and I had the fennel pollen dry-brined 1/2 Amish chicken. This is roasted on a special French rotisserie and served with potatoes and market vegetables.

Unbelievably, we also ordered the beer battered French fries and ramp ranch dressing. So oniony good.

We laughed as Katie brought over some delicious after-dinner drinks with a plate of the mini gateau Basque cake, served with almond & vanilla custard and filled with tart Door County cherries. As if we could not eat another bite—and then we did!

Thank you for this lovely, warm, delicious dinner and for being there with us, Katie.

The roast chicken of your dreams.

“Bar Talk” on “Lake Effect”

The Milwaukee Mix can think of no other better way to keep in touch with Milwaukee than listening to WUWM’s 89.7 FM’s local news program, “Lake Effect.”

Robert was lucky enough to visit the show upon his return to Milwaukee. He talked with host, producer and reporter, Audrey Nowakowski and had a great time.

We are delighted to report that Audrey invited him back to do a monthly segment we call “Bar Talk” (remember Car Talk? ❤️). This gives them a chance to discuss his favorite visits, sips and news of the previous month.

Care to check out May’s episode? Click on the link below—Robert is about 23 minutes in…

Bar Talk

The Bubbler

There are additional signed copies of Dale DeGroff’s The Craft of the Cocktail available for purchase at Boswell Books in Milwaukee right now… A fundraiser and auction to benefit the Door Kinetic Arts Festival at The Granary in Sturgeon Bay, June 5. Auction items include tickets to The Martini Expo. Buy tickets here… The hot dog and brat man who sells outside Lisbon Storm Screen & Door in Milwaukee has made his first appearance of the season… The Mix finally got to try out the burger from Dairyland at Red Bar. Basically a quality Big Mac, it was excellent in every way. They also have some of the fried best cheese curds in the city, with a custom ranch dipping sauce… The team at Bittercube will conduct a cocktail class at Ray’s Liquors in Wauwatosa on Friday, May 15, at 6 p.m… Milwaukee’s Discourse Coffee has opened a Chicago location in Fulton Market.