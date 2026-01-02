In our Every Town in Wisconsin series, you will travel along with us while we explore: Every town in Wisconsin. Including the cities. And, as far as we can tell, there are about 1800 towns and 1200 cities, so this may take a while. For now, dress warm!

Our Favorite House in New Glarus: Landjaeger House.

My mom loved Swiss cheese. Growing up, we ate it all the time in sandwiches, fondues, patty melts, grilled cheeses, tuna melts, cheese boards, and roll-ups. It was her go-to cheese.

A few years ago, when I bought a big wedge of it at Costco for a party, Robert turned his nose up. I thought he was just being a snob—that is, until early December when we visited New Glarus, Wisconsin.

At this point, I should mention that just a few weeks before we visited New Glarus, we had rather unceremoniously and abruptly moved from Brooklyn, New York, to the state of Wisconsin (which was in the middle of a cold snap). Then, the next week, we traveled to Florence, Italy. Upon our return to the frigidly cold Milwaukee, it began to snow—and it snowed every day. My father used to talk about the asbestos in the air where he grew up in Manville, New Jersey. He said it was like a light snow, but in July. This is the way Milwaukee is. It snows all the time, mostly lightly. It’s snowing right now as I write this.

So, when we arrived in New Glarus on December 5th, with the light snow falling (it got much heavier later) and folks happily walking about looking for holiday cheer, I laughed at the sight of this little town that looked like a Hallmark movie.

Except, apparently, New Glarus has looked that way since way before there were Hallmark movies.

I didn’t even have to leave my big city job to enjoy the warm glow of New Glarus; it’s just 1.5 hours from Milwaukee.

A Brief History of New Glarus

Even with a 1999 mandate to build only “Swiss-chalet architecture,” New Glarus does not seem manufactured. Somehow, the snow, the Christkindli Market, and the authenticity of its Swiss-centric shops make this the most sincere pumpkin patch of all. I have never enjoyed the Disneyfication of any place for the benefit of tourists. But New Glarus is nicknamed “America’s Little Switzerland” for a reason—it is the real thing.

Switzerland was the kind of place that not many people wanted to leave in the 19th century, but in 1844, after years of crop failure, the Swiss government founded the Glarus Emigration Society, the purpose of which was to loan money to residents to pull up stakes and move to the United States. In early 1845, they sent two men, Nicolas Duerst and Fridolin Streiff to find a suitable location for a new colony in America.

And many wacky hi-jinx ensued.

Streiff and Duerst left with $2600 to buy land. They traveled through Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, and then north to Galena, Illinois. Finally, in the land office at Mineral Point in Wisconsin they decided upon land along the Little Sugar River because it reminded them of home: Glarus.

Where’s the wackiness, you ask?