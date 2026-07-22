A postcard, borrowed from a facebook post about Radloff’s Cheese.

In our Every Town in Wisconsin series, you will travel along with us while we explore: Every town in Wisconsin. Including the cities. And, as far as we can tell, there are about 1800 towns and 1200 cities, so this may take a while…

Sometimes you go to Beloit for an estate sale early in the morning and when you get there, it’s not great. So you look for another one. You find one and Robert says, “It’s in Hustisford,” and I say, “Where’s that?” And he says “All the way up here.” (Imagine Tom Hanks in Sleepless in Seattle, pointing at the map of the U.S. and counting the states between Seattle and Baltimore). He takes a pause and sighs. And we’re off to Hustisford!

The American Legion seemed to be bustling when we were there.

A Brief History of Hustisford

When you look at the Google map of Hustisford, it shows you the Masonic Lodge, about two dozen streets, and Koch Island in the middle of Sinissippi Lake. This is not a large place. Hustisford is about 1 square mile and has just over 1,000 residents. That is, if you live in the village. Hustisford the town is about 34 square miles and has approximately 1,300 residents. Both of these places were named for John Hustis, a pioneer settler (see below), though the village was originally called The Rapids, then Hustis Rapids and finally Hustisford.