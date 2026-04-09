Robert under the cowboy Muffler Man in Spooner.

Welcome to the third edition of the “Every Town in Wisconsin” series, in which you will travel along with us while we explore: every town in Wisconsin. And, as far as we can tell, there are about 1,800 towns and 1,200 cities, so this may take a while. Let’s go!

Legend has it that if you are kissed under the giant Cowboy Muffler Man in Spooner, Wisconsin, you are destined to live in Wisconsin one day. Or I like to think so, because here I am. And there I was in Spooner under a giant Cowboy Muffler Man.

More than eight years ago, Robert showed me Spooner, which is in the northwest corner of the state, about equidistant between Eau Claire and Duluth. We were at the annual Simonson Family Reunion (that year in Rice Lake), and we took the opportunity to tour upper Wisconsin with his dad, Bob Simonson and his son, Asher.

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One day Robert, Bob and I ventured out on a side trip to Spooner. We were on a mission: we were looking for Muffler Men, as this was a hobby of ours on our many road trips together. We often find them in the strangest places. Muffler Men are enormous, fiberglass figures which were originally roadside attractions to lure people to the businesses that they stood in front of—most notably, muffler shops, hence the name. Over time, as the businesses disappeared, the mammoth statues remained and were repurposed in various ways. Robert later wrote about this trip in the New York Times.

The exterior of Big Dick’s Buckhorn Bar in downtown Spooner.

A Brief History of Spooner

Spooner, Wisconsin is located in Washburn County. I’m still trying to figure out why it is categorized as a city, clocking in at a population of 2,494 as of the 2024 census, down from 2,573 in the 2020 census. But it is and I’m not going to argue.

I’m also a little perplexed by the fact that Wikipedia says that “The city is located mostly within the southwest corner of the Town of Spooner, with a small portion extending into the Town of Beaver Brook on the south, the Town of Bashaw on the southwest, and the Town of Evergreen on the west.” How can this be? I would ask someone, but as I’ve found since moving to Milwaukee almost six months ago, I have to figure this out for myself, because the Wisconsin state motto should actually be “You should know better.” (Wisconsinites are a fiercely independent and proud group of people, who do not ask for help, but also do not blame others for anything—like when I drove the wrong way down a road because it had no lines and was not marked and seemed to be part of the road that I was already on. The only warning I got was “You should know better!” I do now.)

Located at the junction of U.S. highways 53 and 63 and state highways 70 and 253, Spooner is nicknamed, “Crossroads of the North.”