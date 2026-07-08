Cult classic: the bar at Heaven City Hotel in the 1950s. (Reproduction of this postcard is only with express permission of The Mix.)

At a citywide rummage sale, held at the Expo Center in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Mary Kate bought me a post card. It said it was of the Heaven City Hotel in Mukwonago, a small city in Waukesha County. According to the postcard, the place offered “Luxury rooms, drinks, food, steaks, seafood, sandwiches, dinner”; was “OPEN every day and your day off”; and boasted “the World’s most sumptuous BAR.” [Punctuation: theirs]

The black-and-white image didn’t depict what I would call the world’s most sumptuous bar. But it was a very nice-looking bar, gracefully curved at each end with a row of stylish, thick-cushioned bar stools, and a well-stocked back bar. There were tables to the side and oil paintings on the wall.

In the picture were four people. The postcard let us know they were: A.J Moore (natty in a suit and bow tie), Pat (in a dark dress and cat eye glasses), Wilf (short for Wilfred, beefy with a striped tie) and Morry (in a James Dean-like jacket and t-shirt).

The back of the postcard above.

“What a nice bar,” I thought. “I’d like to go back in time and visit it.”

So I did some research into Heaven City Hotel. Mukwonago was a 15-minute drive from where I grew up in Eagle, WI. I’d been to the town many times, but had never heard of the hotel.

It wasn’t long before I came across a 1982 article in The Waukesha Freeman about Vernon, a small community just outside Mukwonago. It was one of those pay-for-play real-estate articles that newspapers used to run to boost the profile of a town or neighborhood. Toward the end of the article, there was this:

It was during the 1930s that religious cult leader Alfred J. Moore moved his followers to Heaven City and established a commune. Moore’s greatest influence was exercised over wealthy women. In a scrapbook kept by his secretary, Moore is quoted as saying, ‘No man is really successful until he has one able woman who is his voluntary slave.’

What? The dapper man in the bow time in the postcard was a cult leader?

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