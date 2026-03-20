The Milwaukee Mix

The Milwaukee Mix

The Milwaukee Mix
The Milwaukee Mix
Field Report: Deli 1614 “That Corned Beef Place”
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Field Report: Deli 1614 “That Corned Beef Place”

Rounding Out Our Search for Milwaukee-Style Corned Beef Sandwiches!
Robert Simonson's avatar
Robert Simonson
Mar 20, 2026
∙ Paid

Our work is done in researching the special way Milwaukee has with corned beef sandwiches. And it seems we accidentally saved the best for last. Or tied for best, anyway.

Deli 1614 is the most unassu…

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