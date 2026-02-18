Wisconsin Roads, take me home...

This past weekend it hit 40 degrees in Wisconsin. We were driving up to Door County to see Robert’s sister Karin and her husband Alan and our coats were off, sunglasses on and windows open. It felt perfectly balmy. We laughed as we saw girls in shirtsleeves out walking together, like it was Spring Break in Florida. That is, until the ice on the rivers and lakes started to melt, and the frost baked deep into the soil began to thaw, and there was so much condensation in the air we couldn’t see any more than a few yards ahead of us.

I know, that’s what fog is. But this was pretty weird as it wasn’t rolling clouds of fog, but a thick haze over entire towns, cities and backroads that made it feel like we were in another world or a dream. Robert reminded me of the fog accident on the highway near Cedar Grove on Oct. 11, 2002, which resulted in ten deaths and it downright spooked me.