And we’re back with more cheese curds reviews!

“Wait,” you say, “you just wrote about curds.” Perhaps that is true, but you have no idea how important this work is! You may not know this but there are about 48 states that don’t really care about cheese curds and so far only one state that TRULY UNDERSTANDS THEM.

That’s you, Wisconsin, and it is one of the reasons that you are one of my top three favorite states ever: Wisconsin, New York and New Jersey (with Maine hanging around, waiting for one of you others to slip up).

Back to curds. We’ve had some good ones lately. So good. Some are in Illinois. (One is in Chicago, but the restaurant owner there grew up in Oshkosh, so we are mentioning them). These will be in a category called FICs. If you don’t get that, then maybe you’re not from Wisconsin.

Milwaukee Area

Brewers Game

Robert and I managed to get some discount Milwaukee Brewers tickets. They were $6. This is the way we like to see games. It was a perfect day, weather-wise, and a 1:30 p.m. game, so we waited to have lunch at the stadium. First off, we had a couple of brats, and a Brandy Old-Fashioned and a draft beer. Robert had to wait a long time for the beer, so the next time I told him to just get me the $5 can of Hamm’s. $5 is the right price for a can of beer at the ballpark. He told me they had fried cheese curds and said he’d get them when he went back. I expected nothing, but wow, were they great! They were on the small side, but freshly made and hot! Which made our day because the Brewers’ bats were cold that afternoon.