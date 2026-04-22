If we said Old World Wisconsin is opening for its 50th season on May 2, would that stir childhood memories of summers past in you? It does Robert. That was where he had his first job as a dishwasher, moving up eventually to busboy. He was 16 and would hop in his parent’s blue Impala in his old timey 19th-century costume and drive to work there at the Clausing Barn Restaurant. It is still in business today and beginning Friday, May 1, it will be open weekends until the full summer season begins June 10. We are planning on going to a Friday Fish Fry there as soon as possible.

Not interested in that? Old World Wisconsin is ideally located in the Kettle Moraine State Forest and its 600 acres is home to 60 restored historic homes, farms, stores, and workshops. We are sure you will find something to enjoy in the beautiful Wisconsin spring weather, because who wouldn’t love baby ducks and prairies filled with spring flowers? For a fun viewpoint on visiting Old World Wisconsin read this little Milwaukee Magazine article where Chis Drosner and Ann Christensen have this exchange:

CD: One thing I knew but that really didn’t hit home how significant it was until we were there is that these buildings are all authentic—that Pomeranian farmhouse really is from the 1860s.

AC: And that there really is a Pomerania! It’s part of what’s now Germany and Poland.

Let me tell you Chris and Ann, not only was there a place called Pomerania, but the Milwaukee Mix’s own Robert Simonson’s mother’s family—The Pommerenings—were named after it!

Outdoor Eating and Drinking

It’s just getting warm—not quite summer. Heck we had a fire in the fireplace on Monday night! But we are dreaming of warm breezes at these locations. Hope to see you there!

Cassis on the River. As if Cassis could get any better, this newly opened, delightfully delicious bistro is adding outdoor space with a bar, which should be open by the end of May. Stay tuned and look forward to day (and night) drinking and dining on the Milwaukee River—Paris along the Seine has nothing on Milwaukee in the spring.

The Biergarten at Von Trier. Just a week away, on May 1, this hidden gem awakens from its long winters nap. I spent some time peeking in here this past winter, dreaming of sunny days and cold beers in this Gemütlichkeit atmosphere (I just learned that means cozy) and we are planning on gemutlichkeiting the heck out ourselves here.

At Random Ice Cream Social. The place to be for anyone in Milwaukee opens officially on May 22 and we have a bit of a scoop here at The MKE MIX: they will be adding a HOT DOG STAND! Food at At Random!! Now we will never leave: Hot Weiners and Cold Ice Cream Drinks! Wheeeee!

The Canter Inn. I know, this isn’t in Milwaukee, but proprietors Samantha Kincaid and Jon Nodler have the ideal perch on a hill overlooking the town center at the Canter Inn in New Glarus. Their lovely porch has the perfect view with which to drink wine (or cocktails!) and take in the remains of the day. Since New Glarus is about an hour away, you can make a day trip of it—or stay over at a cute motel, like the Blanc Chalet and take in The Chalet of the Golden Fleece, too!

Kegel’s Beer Garden. If you can’t wait for May when the outdoor heated tent gives way to the fresh air Biergarten at Kegel’s, then join them this weekend, Saturday, April 25th for the Bock Bier Fest! 🍻

Actually Spend Time Outdoors

So, that was our short list, but we didn’t want to avoid telling you to get outside and get some air and exercise like our mothers Doris and Joanne would say. In addition to all the hundreds of miles of hiking trails and river walks in Milwaukee, may we suggest a stroll along the Forest Home Cemetery for a bit of graveyard tourism. Pay your respects to the beer barons who made Milwaukee famous and the beautiful city it is today, like the Krugs, the Pabsts, the Schlitzs, the Uhleins, the Gettelmans, the Blatzs and more!!

Cocktails With the King

Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge and The Mix with Robert Simonson are proud to present a new speaking series in honor of the tenth anniversary of Simonson’s quintessential cocktail renaissance history, A Proper Drink.

The first event of the series takes place on May 11th. Help Bryant’s give a warm Milwaukee welcome to King Cocktail himself, Dale DeGroff, who is visiting Milwaukee for the first time. Dale will be curating a special cocktail menu, and Dale and Robert’s book will be available for sale. Buy tickets here.

The Bubbler

The Milwaukee Mix was heartbroken to hear that Zwieg’s, the 80-year-old diner in Watertown, WI, famous for its hamburgers, had closed. We stopped by the for an early-morning burger in November 2024, when we were served by a most friendly veteran waitress who didn’t blink an eye that we were feasting on hamburger sandwiches at 8 am. The Zwieg family decided to close down on Dec. 31 so that Mary Zwieg coukd better attend to her husband Glenn, who has struggled with Parkinson’s Disease for years… Mothership, the Milwaukee cocktail bar that was closed down by the severe flooding of last August, closed again after the heavy rains of last week… see you next week!!