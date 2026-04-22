The Milwaukee Mix

The Milwaukee Mix

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Robert Simonson's avatar
Robert Simonson
2d

Everyone should work as a dishwasher and busboy early in their life. Character building!

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Pablo Aguirre's avatar
Pablo Aguirre
2d

I have 5 older brothers (from 4 to 20 yrs older!) and the first job that each one of us had was Bag Boy at our local hometown grocery- Handy-Andy - in San Antonio, TX. Character building, or just a bunch of characters, not sure!

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