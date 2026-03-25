The Hiawatha Bar as it looks when it opened in 1936.

We recently rode The Hiawatha for the first time. The Hiawatha is a short line on the national Amtrak rail system that runs back and forth between Chicago and Milwaukee. As Amtrak experiences go, it is quite pleasant and reliable.

The Hiawatha is the last vestige of a much longer and more famous train line that went by the same name. It was launched in 1935 and ran from Chicago to Minneapolis. In the 1930s and 1940s, the orange-and-maroon train was known for its great speed, with a self-imposed speed-limit of 100 mph. Often the engineers went even faster. A passenger could travel from Chicago to Milwaukee in just 75 minutes.

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The Hiawatha was of such renown that its name was adopted by several bars at whistle stops along its route. The most famous was in the Wisconsin Dells.

The building at corner of LaCrosse and Broadway that housed the bar was built in 1908. It first was home to Stanton’s Palm Garden, opened by William and Minnie Stanton. It was frequented by railway workers. During Prohibition it became Stanton’s Sweet Shop, a soda fountain.

It reopened as the Hiawatha on June 29, 1936. The bar’s two slogans were “Unique-Different-Beautiful,” and “Nothing Faster On Rails.” The latter was a reference to the Hiawatha train.

The Hiawatha was opened by Frank Kerrigan, who broke into the business the old-fashioned American way—he married the boss’ daughter.

Peter Francis Kerrigan was born in St. Paul in 1890. His family moved to Reedsburg, WI, in 1895, near the Wisconsin Dells. He was a graduate of the Platteville Mining School and mined in Arizona and Colorado. He fought in WWI and returned to the Dells to to do business in souvenir trade, managing Dell Souvenirs, before he married Ruth Stanton.