A fish fry at Old World Wisconsin.

My first job that wasn’t unpaid chores around the family farm in Eagle, Wisconsin, began about forty-six years ago at Old World Wisconsin, an outdoor historical museum featuring clusters of rescued 19th-century buildings from around the state. It is nestled inside the southern unit of Kettle Moraine State Forest, located just a mile or two from my home.

I was a dishwasher, the lowest man on the totem pole at the Clausing Barn Restaurant, the sole dining option on the museum grounds. I earned $3.35 an hour, minimum wage at that time.

Little did I realize that this was my introduction to the hospitality industry that I would one day cover as a journalist.

The current dining area at The Clausing Cafe.

Every employee at Old World Wisconsin was dressed in costumes meant to emulate the clothing of pioneer days. The restaurant was no exception. I was issued a billowy male blouse with a flower pattern in colors of black, dun and yellow. I was made to wear this under my apron, even though there was zero chance any customer was going to see me at my station in front of the industrial, stainless steel dishwashing machine.

The upstairs level of the Clausing Barn, featuring the original restaurant furniture.

The Clausing Barn Restaurant opened in 1979, just a few years after Old World Wisconsin swung open its gates, just in time for the American Bicentennial. And that’s when I worked there for I-don’t-remember-how-many months.

Nonetheless, I was shocked when I recently learned that Old World Wisconsin was celebrating its 50th anniversary. It seemed reason enough to revisit the place I had not laid eyes since I was 17, following my last shift.

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