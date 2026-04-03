The Step Papi at Mothership.

For some unknown reason, The Milwaukee Mix decided to day drink the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day—along with the rest of Milwaukee. But, we were lucky enough to go to Mothership when they opened at 4 p.m. and nab a couple of stools before the shamrock-sporting hoards arrived. It was there that Robert discovered his favorite cocktail of the month, the Step Papi.

The ingredient list began with Wray & Nephew Overproof Rum. That caught his interest. By the time he got to “red bitter,” he was hooked, with dreams of something Jungle Bird-esque running through his mind. The cocktail did not disappoint, It was pleasingly boozy, yet refreshing. We think folks may want to have this on tap in their home bars—but start with one.

Cheers to a great weekend! See you next week!

—Robert and Mary Kate

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Recipe: Step Papi

Ricky Ramirez, The Mothership, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

For the unnamed “wine-based bitter,” Aperitivo Cappelletti makes a good choice. For the sloe gin, we liked Ford’s. For the orgeat, use Orgeatworks if you can find it.

1 ounce Wray & Nephew Rum

3/4 ounce sloe gin

1/2 ounce bitter apertivo blend (equal parts Campari and wine based bitter)

1/2 ounce orgeat

3/4 ounce passion fruit syrup

1/2 ounce fresh lime juice

3 dashes Angostura bitters

3 dashes absinthe

Combine ingredients in a shaker half filled with ice, shake until cold and strain into a chilled Pilsner glass filled with crushed ice. Garnish with a cherry and an upside down cocktail umbrella.

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