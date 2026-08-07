Usinger’s German potato salad.

One of our hobbies over here at The Milwaukee Mix is collecting old Milwaukee and Wisconsin cookbooks and recipe books. These we find at vintage, thrift and antique shops, and at yard and estate sales. They are frequently self-published and have spiral bindings made of either metal or plastic.

We collect these books not just because they often contain great recipes. They also function as a window into the past. Paging through them, you gain a better understanding as to how Milwaukeeans and Wisconsinites cooked and ate. Some books contain recipes for once-popular dishes that can no longer be found in modern cookbooks. And sometimes we get lucky and stumble upon a recipe for a dish once served at a once-famous, now-vanished Milwaukee or Wisconsin restaurant, such as Karl Ratzsch’s or Watt’s Tea Room or any number of supper clubs.

We have decided to begin sharing some of these recipes with you in a new column we are called Regional Recipes. (Because our newsletter is called The Milwaukee Mix, we figure you’ll intuit what those regions are!)

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These recipes will only be available to paid subscribers of The Milwaukee Mix. If you want to become one of those fine people, hit the button below. It’s only $30 for a year’s worth of content! If you’d like to support our work even more, the Big Cheese level of subscription is available for $99. Subscribing at that level will get you a free, signed copy of my new book Bourbon and Rye Cocktails, which comes out on Oct. 13.