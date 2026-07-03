The scene at Summerfest on July 2.

Last night, I went to Summerfest, the annual musical festival that graces the lakefront of Milwaukee every summer. Since its debut in 1968, it has been one of the best musical events in the nation. I was on the job, gathering material for a story. This story.

It was the first time I’d been to Summerfest in 40 years. That summer, in 1987, I was also on the job, executing my first paying gig as a journalist. I had been hired by the Waukesha Freeman as a free-lance theater critic and all-around cultural reporter in 1986, shortly after graduating from Northwestern University. I reviewed all the stage shows that the first-string drama critic, David Molthen, didn't have time to, or didn’t want, to review.

A mural at the south entrance featuring Summerfest’s iconic smiley face logo.

I was more than content with my lot. But then, as the summer of 1987 approached, my editor asked me it I’d be interested in taking on coverage of the main stage music shows at Summerfest. I couldn’t believe my luck. I said yes.

It was an auspicious year for Summerfest. The brand new Marcus Amphitheater, which seated 23,000, was making its debut. It had been built in response to a 1984 Huey Lewis and the News concert that was held in a space designed to fit 15,000, but attracted 30,000 fans.

I described my first encounter with the Marcus Auditorium in my review of The Bangles. Keep in mind that I was all of 22 years old and fresh out of college, and obviously owned a well-thumbed thesaurus: