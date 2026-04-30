The neon “Schlitz on Tap” sign from Danny’s hangs in front of the Chicago bar Friends of Friends..

Abe Vucekovich, the owner of the Chicago cocktail bar Friends of Friends, got a call a couple months ago. It concerned Schlitz beer.

This was a matter of some import to Vucekovich, because Friends of Friends is situated in what used to be a Schlitz tied house. There is a large Schlitz globe insignia on the side of the building. Because of this, Vucekovich decided to serve Schlitz beer on tap. To advertise this fact, he bought an old neon sign from a neighboring bar called Danny’s. It says “Schlitz on Tap” in bright red neon.

But the call Vucekovich fielded told him that Schlitz, which was purchased by Pabst in 1999, would no longer be made in cans and kegs. The brass had decided to just put it out in bottles. So much for “Schlitz on Tap.”

The Friends of Friends Instagram post from 4/28/26

But that wasn’t all. Recently, the new CEO decided to stop making Schlitz altogether. Sales had been declining for some time, and there was never a huge demand outside of Milwaukee and Chicago.

“It’s kind a of a crazy thing to hear,” Vucekovich told The Milwaukee Mix. “We moved it quite a bit here. Wasn’t it enough?”

Our first thoughts upon hearing this awful news were for bars like Abe’s. As he put it on Instagram: “For a bar sitting in a historic Chicago Schlitz tied house, that stings.”

Our second thought was for our hometown of Milwaukee. Schlitz, after all, is “The Beer That Made Milwaukee Famous.” It was founded by August Krug in 1849, then taken over by wily young Joseph Schlitz, who married Krug’s widow, in 1858, and changed the name of the company. (Schlitz went down with the SS Schiller in 1875.)

It was once the largest beer producer in the U.S. So powerful was it that it fostered hundreds of “tied houses” across the country, bars that were funded by Schlitz and could only serve Schlitz beer. Several of these handsome buildings still survive in Chicago and Milwaukee. The famous Milwaukee bar Sobelman’s is one, as is the iconic Serbian restaurant Three Brothers.

Our third thought was of Peter Wilt, Mr. Schlabst, the creator of Milwaukee’s Black and Tan, the combination of a Schlitz beer and a Pabst beer. What will he do? Has the world seen its last Schlabst? It’s going to be a long, hot summer at the Highbury Pub on South Kinnickinnic Avenue, where the combination was born.

We asked beer writer Josh Bernstein his thoughts on the passing of Schlitz from the world.

“The rebrand didn’t stick,” he said. “I doubt Schlitz will rise again anytime soon. America’s appetite for lager isn’t waning, but Schlitz is an afterthought to most beer drinkers. And the market is glutted with faux-nostalgic lager. Best hope is a local investor buys the brand rights to revive it locally, like Mark Hellendrung did with Narragansett in New England.”

Making a Schlabst.

We called Wolski’s, one of Milwaukee’s best-known bars, which famously has offered Schlitz on draft for years. The bartender said Schlitz was still flowing, and hadn’t heard of any halt to production.

Schlitz hasn’t been in clover for decades. After declining in sales for years, it was bought by Stroh’s in 1982 and then Pabst in 1999, and then by a Soviet Russia-born entrepreneur dude named Eugene Kashper. It hasn’t been made in Milwaukee since the 1981 strike. And the original formula that made it famous was lost long ago. It’s been just another cheap lager with a historic name for nearly a half century. Still, it’s our cheap lager with a historic name. And, font-wise, that logo can’t be beat.

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Faced with a world without Schlitz, we drove to our local liquor store, Ray’s, to stock up for the summer. We bought a case of bottles, and one can of Pabst, so we could make a Schlabst. And then we drove to Wolski’s and ordered two Schlitz drafts.

This may be your last chance to go for the gusto.

The video above is from one of the rare nights that the rotating, glowing, Schlitz globe is lit and revolving at Three Brothers restaurant in Milwaukee. A glorious symbol of the old Schlitz tied house—and now a symbol of the past.