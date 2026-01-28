This is the second installment in “Suppertime,” an occasional feature on The Milwaukee Mix in which we visit and explore, one by one, Wisconsin’s quintessential contribution to the restaurant world: the Supper Club.

A certain subset of the Supper Club restaurant emphasizes a sort of faux Swiss style. The Alpine Retreat in Hubertus, just north of Milwaukee, is one of these. The building is a former tavern and stables refashioned as a Swiss chalet seemingly carved into the side of a hill. One could imagine people skiing down the slope in back to end at the door of the restaurant for an après ski.

The bar at The Alpine Retreat.

There’s a peaked door at the front of the building that looks like the entrance. It once was. But for the last 50 years, the working entrance has been to the left through another peaked door. This leads to a spacious cloak room, which leads to a long bar that is the last word in cozy. Both the cloak room and the bar have large, clear picture windows so you can look directly onto the hillside, which was snow-covered during our visit. The only better natural views from a supper club bar that I know of is at the Hobnob, which looks out directly onto Lake Michigan, and Ishnala near the Wisconsin Dells, whose bar is cantilevered over a lake..

A view out one of the picture windows in the cloak room.

A regular problem I have at Alpine Retreat is its efficiency. I always want to spend some time at the bar before sitting down for dinner. It’s so warm and inviting. But the staff always have my table ready right away and sweep me into the dining room. One day I’m going to have to go just to drink.

The dining room, down a couple steps from the bar, is equally cozy and on the small side. The ceilings are low with dark timbers lining them. The walls are stone and painted white. The tables are draped in double tablecloths. There is a single wooden booth in the corner which is obviously the catbird seat and must be reserved for regulars. On the far wall opposite is a fireplace which I know from past experience works, but was not working the night we went.

The dining room.

Willard Romantini, a onetime restaurant critic at Milwaukee Magazine once described the place as “a perfect retreat from reality.” I couldn’t agree more.