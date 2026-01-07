Introducing Suppertime, an occasional feature on The Milwaukee Mix in which we visit and explore, one by one, Wisconsin’s quintessential contribution to the restaurant world: the Supper Club.

A snowy seat outside the Buckhorn Supper Club in Milton, WI

Some of the best supper clubs are seeming secrets, buildings at the edge of a lake, at the end of a long country road, far from any town or even any other business. They arise out of nowhere, surrounded by water and woods and a parking lot, islands of hospitality.

Donnie’s Glidden Lodge in lower Door County is like that. You’ll drive through 10 miles of wilderness to reach that mirage perched on Lake Michigan. The Hobnob is, too, built on a lonely stretch of Sheridan Road equidistant from Racine and Kenosha. Their remoteness makes historical sense. Many supper club were once rural roadhouses in an era when restaurants were not that common in much of Wisconsin.

Buckhorn Supper Club is another. The only way an out-of-towner would know about it would be if they happen to be driving down County N where it meets Hwy. 59. Near an unpromising roadside bar called Snuffy’s Still is a sign on a pole that seems to belong to a better, older establishment. It says Buckhorn Supper Club with a red lighted arrow pointing you down a side road.

This way to the Buckhorn Supper Club.

Follow that cracked asphalt path—N. Charlie Bluff Road, named after a 19th-century French trapper—a mile or two past trees, corn fields and occasional houses and it will deposit you on the southern shore of the large, man-made reservoir called Lake Koshkonong. The only thing standing between you and the water is the Buckhorn Supper Club. It is a low-slung gray building attached to a white peaked house (the owners’ home), divided by a short awning leading to the entrance.

You can, as you might imagine, reach the Buckhorn by boat; the restaurant has a pier.

Inside there’s a dining room with a dropped ceiling to the right, divided in two by a low brick wall, where the defining color is red. To the left is a bar area that is twice the size of the dining room. (Priorities!) Again, there is plenty of red—red bar stools, red bar, red lamps over the bar. But there’s black-and-white striped wallpaper, video games and televisions as well, leading to a quasi-Vegas vibe.