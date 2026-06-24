Dinner at Kropp’s Supper Club.

This is the fourth installment of “Suppertime,” an occasional feature on The Milwaukee Mix in which we visit and explore, one by one, Wisconsin’s quintessential contribution to the restaurant world: the Supper Club.

One of the primary appeals of the classic supper club is often its out-of-the-way location. Few Wisconsin supper club possess that quality more completely than Kropp’s.

Kropp’s is technically within the borders of Green Bay, Wisconsin’s third-largest city. But you’re not going to glimpse Lambeau Field, or even the bay itself, from the deserted crossroads of Glendale Read and Shawano Avenue that Kropp’s has called home since 1946. (“That’s the old Shawano Avenue,” the Green Bay Press-Gazette once wrote. “The one with curves and hills and few cars.”)

Kropp’s Supper Club, north of Green Bay, WI.

The two-story, red-brick building, with its long front porch and an old Pabst Blue Ribbon sign, looks like it used to be a stop for folks traveling to Green Bay from points north in the early years of the 20th century. That’s because that is exactly what it once was.

Kropp’s says it is “Mill Center tradition” since 1902. If there’s anything else in Mill Center, aside from a few scattered white houses, I didn’t see it. To the left of the restaurant is a lot covered with a large patch of old, cracked asphalt of vague boundaries. It cries out, “Park wherever!”

I first dined at Kropp’s in 2014 when I was staking out attractions for a “36 Hours in Green Bay” article I was writing for The New York Times. I was so enchanted by Kropp’s I decided to include it in the article, even though it is just barely in Green Bay.

It was a miracle I got there at all. Then, as now, the hours are extremely limited, even by rural supper club standards. It’s open for just 4 hours on Wednesday and 5 hours on Friday and Saturday. That’s it. (It was once also open after home Packers games. It may still be. I’m not sure.)

Kropp’s has changed ownership in the 14 years since I visited. Actually, it changed ownership three times! (More on that later.) And some unfortunate changes were made.

In an effort to appear more posh and elegant, a faux-antique, dark tin ceiling was installed; decorative framed black-and-white artwork was hung in the bathrooms; black fabric was draped over the dining room chairs; and paisley fabric over the bar stools.