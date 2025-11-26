I was strolling through the frozen food section of the Wauwatosa location of Sendik’s—an independent, family-owned supermarket chain in the Milwaukee area—when my eyes fell on a familiar rectangular white, red and green box: Supreme’s Pizza-Burgers.

Did they still make those?, I thought to myself. Evidently, they did.

I remembered Pizza-Burgers from my childhood. They were square, frozen hamburgers miraculously filled with cheese and tomato sauce. Their hidden insides is what made them magical to kids. When they were introduced in 1967, the idea of cheese placed not on top of a hamburger but snuck inside a beef patty was novel, near ingenious.

(Pizza-Burgers are basically mass-produced Juicy Lucys. But I didn’t know what a Juicy Lucy was when I was a kid and I don’t think any other Pizza-Burger customers did either. Interestingly, both the Juicy Lucy and Pizza-Burger were purportedly invented in the late 1950s.)

The box was fantastically old-fashioned and, to my knowledge, had not changed in more than 50 years. It’s white with a red border. Green letters spell out Pizza-Burger in a fancy font. A red flag above it says “Supreme’s,” seeming to indicate the company name, but preceded by the work “They’re,” which could mean that “supreme” was merely an adjective.

The sign outside the Supreme Meats headquarters in St. Francis.

Below “Pizza-Burgers” was another banner, this one green, declaring “With Cheese Center.” To the right were two perfunctory photographs of the boxy burgers in question, one on a spatula, one split in half to reveal the gooey cheese filling.

Adding to the oddity of the packaging is Supreme’s mascot, a smiling cartoon guy in a red or green beanie with a large upturned nose not unlike Pinocchio. His name is “De-Mac.” I later learned that his nose is so positioned because, in early ads, he was saying, “Do I smell Pizza-Burgers?”

The product was mysterious. Though carried in every Milwaukee-area grocery store, one couldn’t easily be sure where Pizza-Burgers were made, or by whom. Kraft Mac ‘n’ Cheese was made by Kraft, an enormous corporation. Spaghettio’s were made by Franco-American. But who made Pizza-Burgers?

The box seems to argue with itself. It says the producer is made by Supreme Meats Inc. in St. Francis, WI. But it also says it’s the product of something called Pizza-Burger Systems in Muskego. WI, whose address is a P.O. Box.

It took some digging to get to the bottom of the story, but I got there. Sort of.

Pizza-burger’s true birthplace is in Muskego, a small community 20 miles southwest of Milwaukee. There, in 1945, two childhood friends and WWII veterans, Paul M. De Angelis, Sr., and Russell (Hugh) McGrorty, decided to go into the restaurant business. They bought an old, seasonal custard drive-in in Muskego, built in 1938 by Gilbert and Grace Russe. They purchased the property with the first VA loan issued in the State of Wisconsin.

The original restaurant specialized in homemade custard, burgers and hot dogs, but was soon changed to a drive-in restaurant format, called the Big 3 Drive-in. The business was seasonal.

Shortly thereafter, the men came up with the idea for the Pizza-Burger. Italian food, particularly pizza, was catching on with Americans, who already liked burgers. It was a no-brainer mash-up. De Angelis came up with the recipe of herbs and spices.

“De-Mac,” the name given to the mascot, is a portmanteau of De Angelis’ and McGrorty’s last names.

The partners then franchised their sandwich across the United States and parts of Canada. An ad in the Jan. 12, 1958, issue of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune read:

ATTENTION—CAFES, HAMBURGER SHOPS, DRIVE-INS. “Do I smell PIZZA-BURGERS?” The Newest and Greatest Taste Sensation in a Sandwich. Have you heard the latest news? PIZZA-BURGER IS NOW IN MINNESOTA. “A Tasty Treaty [sic] You’ll Like to Eat.” To create the “Sensation” combine the zesty tang of a pizza with the agleless [sic] appeal of a hamburger and you’ve got the PIZZA-BURGER sandwich—newest fast food menu sensation. The customer-building sandwich made of seasoned ground pork and beef garnished with a sauce, cheese and chopped onion, is grilled like a hamburger and served on a toasted bun. This high quality pork item has less shrinkage when it is grilled than an extra lean hamburger patty. A.M. Thelen & Co., Inc., is now ready to supply this taste sensation that the Minnesota area has been waiting for. PIZZA-BURGER Patties are made fresh daily under a controlled secret formula, packed in handy 3 1/2 lb. boxes, 24 patties to the box, flash frozen for easy handling, eliminating any loss. PIZZA-BURGER is trademarked and registered in the United States Patent Office. There is only one genuine original PIZZA-BURGER.

Similar ads appeared in papers in other states, all describing the sandwich as a “new sensation.” At one point, over 1500 accounts served the genuine Pizza-Burger sandwich. Confusingly, at this same time, newspapers started running recipes for “pizza burgers” that you could make at home.

The sign at Lawrenceville Drive-In, one of the restaurants licensed to serve Pizza-Burgers.

In the mid 1970s, Paul brought out his longtime partner, Russell, changing the drive-in to a family style restaurant. Muskego Restaurant continued to operate until 1993 when the De Angelis family decided to sell this property.

The building that held the Muskego restaurant was razed in December 2011 to make way for the widening of Janesville Road. There is nothing at the site today but a ditch filled with water.

The Pizza-Burger Systems business is currently run by the second-generation of the De Angelis family.

The Supreme Meats headquarters in St. Francis.

How Supreme Meats entered the picture is less clear.

Supreme Meats Inc. was founded by Eugene Stawski, who was born in 1925. He and his wife Stella ran the company for more than fifty years. Eugene died in 2004; Stella in 2010. In 1978, Dan Stawski was listed as the owner and president.

My guess is that Pizza Burger Systems and Supreme entered into an agreement in the late 1960s that Supreme would create and sell a frozen, retail version of the burgers. It was through that supermarket version that most of Wisconsin came to know of Pizza-Burgers.

This article is really an obituary.

Little did I know, as I began researching the history of Pizza Burgers, and purchased my first package of Pizza Burgers in decades, that their role in the shared Milwaukee culture was actually over.

A woman named Leslie B. posted a comment on Yelp on 7/19/2025 that read, “Supreme Meats no longer makes Pizza Burgers. We bought the last 5 bags. The boxed ones haven’t been made in 7 months.”

I found the Pizza Burger System, Inc., Facebook page with some difficulty. On Jan. 1 of this year, they posted this message:

As we welcome in 2025, with new opportunities and growth, there are some products we are leaving behind. We have decided to sunset our retail Pizza-Burgers. Thank you for serving this product in your homes for 58 years!

Some of the comments echoed my thoughts. One guy said, “Didn’t realize y’all made anything else.” Another said, “To say I’m disappointed is an understatement. One of my favorite meals. I’ve eaten them regularly all my life. An absolute Wisconsin staple.”

The answer to the question about whether Pizza-Burger Systems makes any other product is yes, they do. Based on the Facebook page, they make one other product: Pizza-Burger Seasoning. In fact, their Facebook bio reads, “We are a second-generation, family-owned company specializing in the Genuine ‘Pizza-Burger’ Seasoning (otherwise known as Italian Seasoning).”

The seasoning is apparently the secret mix of spices that went into every fresh and frozen pizza burger. You can buy the seasoning on-line. You can also buy Pizza-Burger t-shirts if you want to.

When the grand total of your retail inventory totals up to 2, why would you cut the products you offer in half?

Muskego is still proud of its native sons who invented the Pizza-Burger. In 2014, the Muskego Historical Society erected a historical marker with a lengthy text on the site of the original drive-in.

The historical marker in Muskego.

With nowhere to go to buy retail Pizza-Burgers, I went in search of remaining evidence of the fresh, franchised variety.

Pizza-Burger Systems still licenses restaurant to serve Pizza-Burgers. But whereas they once reportedly boasted 1,500 accounts, they now have just 29. They are listed on their website. Most are in Wisconsin, but among other states there are locations in Arkansas, Montana, Maine and both Dakotas.

There’s Madawaska Tastee Freez in Madawaska, Maine; Haytown Family Hangout in Grampian, Pennsylvania; and Milty Wilty Drive-In in Wautoma, Wisconsin. Looking at the list of restaurants and drive-ins I experienced flashbacks to my story last summer about the faded fast food chain Dog n Suds, whose only remaining outlets are in small towns you’ve never heard of.

The menu at Matty’s.

The closest location to me was Matty’s in New Berlin, Wisconsin. Moreover, Matty’s seemed to make the biggest deal out of serving Pizza-Burgers. Its menu calls them “The Legendary Muskego Pizza Burger,” and puts the item in a red box to set it apart. There’s no mistaking this is the original Pizza-Burger.

Except it isn’t. At least not how I’ve known the sandwich for decades.

The waitress—who knew nothing of the origins of the menu item I was ordering—said the sandwich featured a sausage patty. Frozen Pizza-Burgers were made out of beef. The Supreme retail item has cheese in the middle of the patties. Matty’s did not. The cheese was on top and it was mozzarella, mingled with tomato sauce, onions and mushrooms.

The Pizza-Burger at Matty’s.

I took bite after bite of Matty’s Pizza-Burger, trying to detect some similarity between it and the frozen burgers I had grown up with. In the end, I gave up. The two things didn’t taste alike at all.

So, what makes a Pizza-Burger a Pizza-Burger when the recipe is licensed to a restaurant. Is it simply the use of the Pizza-Burger spice mix in the meat blend? Surely, having cheese in the middle of the meat has to be part of it. That is, after all, the defining feature of a Pizza-Burger.

However, the sandwich served at Matty’s closely resembled the description of the Pizza-Burger in the 1958 Star-Tribune ad.

A second licensed Pizza-Burger restaurant, TJ’s Roundup, in Muskego itself, describes its Pizza-Burger as “Served with Italian patty topped with mushrooms, onions, and mozzarella cheese with the ‘original Muskego’ pizza burger sauce. Served on French bread.”

That sounded like the sandwich I had at Matty’s. Mr. Lee’s Restaurant in Cambridge, Ohio, another franchise, offered a similar description.

So are Matty’s, Lee’s and TJ’s the true Pizza-Burgers and the Supreme frozen specimens a fraud? Why would Pizza-Burger Systems traffic in two completely different sandwiches and call them the same name?

(Matty’s also serves an award-winning Bloody Mary and may have the most extensive Bourbon selection in Wisconsin. But that’s a story for another day.)

I reached out to both Pizza-Burger Systems and Supreme Meat Co. to get answers to my many questions. Supreme did not return my call. Pizza-Burger Systems did return my email after a week’s time, but did not respond to my queries by press time. If they do answer, I will include any new information in next week’s post.

That’s a shame because I fear, without the retail product as a constant visual reminder at the supermarket, the memory of Supreme Pizza-Burgers will fade from Wisconsinites’ memories within a year or two. I hate to see a state lose a regional culinary quirk.

Regardless of what is served under the name Pizza-Burger in New Berlin, Muskego and Cambridge, OH, the sandwich I grew up with was the frozen version with cheese in the middle. And that’s the once I care about.

This section of this Pizza-Burger article began as a kind of taste test. As things now stand, it amounts to an exercise in culinary archeology.

The back of the Pizza-Burger box details four distinct ways to cook the burgers: frying, baking, broiling, and grilling. We decided to try each method.

Since we don’t have a grill, we did not try the last option, but we attempted all three of the others. The timing on the cooking for each method is very precise. To fry, the box suggested 4 minutes cooking for each side. For baking, it says 7 minutes for each side, and to use the middle shelf of the oven. For broiling, 3 minutes each side, and to place the burgers on a baking sheet.

For frying, the suggested four minutes was the bare minimum. It could have fried longer and gotten hotter. But one has to be careful. The thing about Pizza Burgers is if you cook them too long by any method, you risk the burger bursting open and all the cheese and sauce running out.

A fried Pizza-Burger.

The baking method was fine. The burger did taste vaguely like pizza. It is basically a frozen, manufactured, low-grade Juicy Lucy. We tried eating it plain at first and it had decent enough flavor, but when we added ketchup and pickle we liked it better. It makes for a modest-sized hamburger and easily disappears in six bites.

A baked Pizza-Burger.

Broiling made for a similar tasting, but more volcanically explosive burger. When I cut it in half, the cheese and sauce squirted forward several inches. To my mind, that’s what you want from a Pizza-Burger: crazy molten cheese action. We tried it with ketchup, mustard and pickle this time. It was good.

A broiled Pizza-Burger.

Of the three methods, broiling was our favorite method. The burger was hotter and juicier and had all the extra smokey flavor you associate with broiling. Mary Kate said it tasted like a Juicy Lucy with ketchup inside. She didn’t mean that as a criticism.

Epilogue: Mary Kate and I ate the last two Pizza-Burgers that were in our freezer a few weeks ago. We cooked them up because we were hungry and there was nothing else in the house. That meal was only days before we learned the news that the patties were no longer made.

Thus, what would be our final Pizza-Burger experience was, regrettably, without ceremony. We simply enjoyed them. RIP Supreme Pizza-Burgers.

The founders of the mysterious Pizza-Burger empire outside the Muskego restaurant where it was created.

A Martini at Elsa’s

Milwaukee is not really a Martini town. But if I were to name the most famous Martini in Milwaukee—not necessarily the best, but the most famous—I would say Elsa’s on the Park, the high-toned bar and restaurant that has been holding court on Cathedral Square since 1979. It is so well known for its Martinis that, even though the website says “our Martinis are legendary,” the drink doesn’t appear on the cocktail menu. It’s just assumed that you will order one.

I hadn’t been to Elsa’s in decades when I recently bellied up to the bar. So I thought it was time to take the temperature of their Martini. They have a decent selection of gins. I chose Junipero, as it was among the most unlikely to find in Milwaukee, as well as being very good. I specific 3 parts gin to 1 part vermouth, with a lemon twist. The young barkeep, who possessed a blasé attitude of low-key hauteur, free-poured the liquor—not my favorite—using Martini & Rossi dry vermouth—not my favorite—and shook the drink, instead of stirring it—again, not my favorite.

That said, the cocktail was excellent, and generous, being served in an old-school, birdbath-sized Martini glass, with an elaborate winding lemon twist. The cost was $20—New York prices to match the New York attitude.

I asked the bartender what would happen if I ordered a gin Martini and specified no brand or specific ratios. He said I’d get Seagram’s Gin and no vermouth.

So, be warned: when at Elsa’s seeking Martinis, be specific!

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will perform Nino Rota’s score to The Godfather while the film plays on a big screen, at the Bradley Symphony Center on January 2 and 3, 2026, at 7:30 PM… The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Rachel Bernhard recently published an article on Milwaukee’s best dive bars… The Tom & Jerry Room at Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge will open for business on Friday, Nov. 28. In other Bryant’s news, their custom Christmas Punch will be served beginning Nov. 26… The outdoor bratwurst shack at Bunzel’s Meat Market on Burleigh, which serves sausages every Saturday for a song, has been retired for the season. It will return in the spring… The annual CPKC Holiday Train is headed for Wisconsin. The trains—there are two of them on different routes in the U.S. and Canada—will make 13 stops in Wisconsin, from Dec. 9 to 11… Hugh Jackman, star of the upcoming movie Song Sung Blue, will be at the Oriental Theatre, 2230 N. Farwell Ave., for a Milwaukee premiere of the film Dec. 2. Jackman portrays Milwaukee’s own Mike Sardina, the late local musician who performed in Neil Diamond and Patsy Cline tribute act Lightning & Thunder with his wife, Claire… Milwaukee-based performer Joel Kopischke will appear in his annual holiday musical spoof, I Got Yule, Babe, at Waukesha Civic Theatre on Dec. 17 and 18… The Mix With Robert Simonson recently published its holiday gift guide. There are a few Wisconsin-related items on that list!