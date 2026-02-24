The following is a joint post between The Mix With Robert Simonson and The Milwaukee Mix.

Milwaukee has one of the richest cultures of any city in The United States. Ask any local to name what makes their city special and they quickly run out of fingers.

Lest we forget what those culinary and cultural blessings are, The Milwaukee Mix has taken it upon itself to catalogue the sui generis things that make this town what it is. I was born and partly raised in Milwaukee and, before moving back recently, visited several times every year, so I already had a pretty good idea of what attractions belonged on this list.

But, to make sure we weren’t missing anything in our research, we polled a collection of redoubtable Milwaukeeans and Wisconsinites including John Dye, owner of Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge and At Random; local actors and directors Joel Kopischke and Alan Kopischke; local costume designer Karin Kopischke; Peter Wilt, soccer team owner, history maven and inventor of the Schlabst; Milwaukee Rep staffer Nathan Schaefer; Ira Koplowitz, owner of the bitters and liqueur maker Bittercube; and Mikel McGee, owner of 414loral florist.

The list is divided into five sections: Food, Drink, Culture, Sport, and Other. Otherwise, the items are in no particular order.

This post is dedicated to the late, lamented Pizza Burgers, a frozen food staple that would have been on this list if it hadn’t gone out of production last year.

FOOD

Pork Shank at Mader’s

There are many old-world German wonders on the menu at Milwaukee’s most famous German restaurant, but none as physically impressive as the delicious pork shank. It’s as close as you’re going to get to dining like Henry VIII or Fred Flintstone.

Custard at Leon’s

There are many great custard stands in Milwaukee—including Gilles, Kopp’s and Oscar’s—but none look as much like fever dream out of the 1950s as Leon’s Frozen Custard. The neon alone makes it worth the visit.

Butter Burger at Solly’s Grille

The Milwaukee area’s most famous, and nationally recognized, burger. The Butter Burger originated here. The place is small and the service leisurely and idiosyncratic. But there is a definite payoff.

Shopping at Usinger’s

The Usinger family has been making sausage (with the help of a certain contingent of elves) on Old World Third Street longer than any Milwaukeean has been alive. You can buy their bacon, summer sausage, and bratwurst at any supermarket in Wisconsin. But there’s something magical about visiting the home base, with its marble, murals and career clerks.

Burek at Three Brothers Restaurant

You’ll wait an hour for the specialty at this 1950s Serbian landmark in Bayview, housed in a gorgeous old Schlitz “tied house.” But you won’t regret it. And you can bide your time feasting stuffed grape leaves, Serbian salad and chicken dumpling soup.

Chili at Real Chili

This idiosyncratic greasy spoon, founded in 1931 by a chef who used to work at John’s Chili in Green Bay, does things its own way. The dark, grainy, suet-like chili is poured over noodles and/or beans (your choice), with side cups of onions, cheese, jalapeños and oyster crackers. The Marquette location feeds the college students; the downtown location, with its lonely facade and Hopperesque counter, feeds the rest of the city. Don’t sleep on the chili dog, which may be the best in the city.