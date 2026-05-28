One of the Peter Gries murals inside Kegel’s Inn.

If you’ve ever been to Kegel’s Inn, the German restaurant that has been a landmark in West Allis for more than a century, you’ve noticed the hand-painted murals that cover every wall in the bar room and dining room. The paintings are largely responsible for the restaurant’s warm, enveloping, Old World atmosphere.

The sole signature by Peter Gries.

But if you’ve ever wondered who created those murals, chances are you left frustrated. The artist left only one signature, on a wall behind the bar. You have to lean over a table and disturb someone’s meal to see it: P. Gries.

Kegel’s honored this mystery artist, whose full name was Peter Gries, at a May 20 event in the tented beer garden at the restaurant. On display, along with Gries’ permanent work inside Kegel’s, were several oil paintings that, until recently, were hidden away from the world at the home of Gries’ great-grandson. On hand to explain the unheard story of Gries was his descendent, Judy Schink.

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