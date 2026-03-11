Wisconsin has many regional food and drinks traditions. Brandy Old-Fashioned, bratwurst, schaum torte, fish bowls, Friday night fish fries, ice cream drinks, custard, butter burgers…the list is endless.

We here at The Milwaukee Mix have decided that frozen pizza belongs on that list.

Sure, you can buy frozen pizza at the supermarket in all 50 states. But no state has a wider breadth of selection, no state is home to more local frozen pizza producers, and no state’s peoples have as great a hunger for it.

Wisconsin leads the nation in ounces of frozen pizza purchased per customer, ordering 113% more than the national average.

I call that a regional culinary predilection!

With that in mind, we are revisiting the topic of frozen pizza. On Oct. 7, 2024, The Mix With Robert published “The Frozen Pizza Cradle,” a lengthy study of frozen pizza history and culture in the Midwest, complete with several reviews of pizza brands.

But, living in Milwaukee now, we realize we only scratched the surface. So here’s Part 2!, with a batch of new reviews!

Because frozen pizza is such a naturally Wisconsin-centric story, we’ve decided to pick up the thread on The Milwaukee Mix instead of The Mix.

Below is the original story from The Mix last year, for context, including the 2024 taste tests of 9 frozen pizza brands. Following that will be brand new reviews of 10 additional brands. We also not rate each pizza from 1 🍕to 10 🍕!

Walk down the frozen-food aisle of a Key Food or Foodtown or D’Agostino’s in New York and you’ll find a modest selection of frozen pizzas. They’re typically the usual national brands: DiGiorno, California Pizza Kitchen, Celeste, Newman’s, Red Baron, and, because this is New York, maybe Ellio’s. Altogether, they’ll take up maybe one freezer compartment, tops.

That would not be your experience in Wisconsin. When you see a sign above a supermarket aisle at Pick ‘n Save or Piggly Wiggly that says “Frozen Pizza,” you better believe it. The frozen discs stretch on for the entire length of the lane and there are sometimes dozens of brands. Alongside those mentioned above, you’ll find Tombstone, Jack’s, Tony’s, Totino’s, Orv’s, Pep’s, Roma, Park Plaza, Liuge’s, Lotzza Motzza, Brew Pub, Belletoria, Portesi, Palermo’s, Home Run Pizza, Heggie’s, Emil’s, Village Pub and many more. It’s dizzying.

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Wisconsin is frozen-pizza central. Its citizens consume more iced-down pies per capita than any other state. The region even has a nickname in the frozen-pizza biz.

“We call it the pizza cradle here,” said Adrianna Frelich, Marketing Manager at Bernatello’s, a frozen pizza manufacturer, in an article in Wisconsin Life in 2023. “So anywhere in Wisconsin, Minnesota, a little bit into Iowa, Nebraska, is really the large consumers of frozen pizza.”

There are reasons for this: