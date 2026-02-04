Once you heard the Hamdinger jingle, there was no forgetting it.

Hamdingers, Hamdingers, Hamburgers made with ham, Hamdingers ham patties, Let’s heat ‘em up in a frying pan! Hamdingers, Hamdingers, Hamburgers made with ham, Hamdingers ham patties, For the best Hamdinger made with ham, Best Hamdinger made with ham. Hamdingers!

Everyone loves a good corny local television commercial. And I’ve never seen one to top the one Patrick Cudahy put out in 1970s for Hamdingers, their genius idea that hamburgers should be made of round slices of ham, because they have the word “ham” in them already.

Cudahy sold them in a round tin about the shape and character of an oil can. Each tin contained eight fully-cooked ham discs. A 1977 ad read, “Hamdingers make humdinger ham burgers”

Hamdingers were not a roaring success. Cudahy only produced them for a few short years from around 1976 to 1986, if advertisements are any indication. But they were popular enough in southern Wisconsin that they continue to live rent free in the collective subconscious of the Milwaukee hive mind.

First a little history about Patrick Cudahy, an industrialist who was born in County Kilkenny, Ireland, but did well enough for himself in the United States to leave behind a company town that still bears his name.