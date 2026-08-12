Coach Don Nelson wearing his favorite brand of neckwear.

Don Nelson, the hall-of-fame basketball coach, died this past week at the age of 86. Anyone who grew up in Wisconsin in the 1970s and 1980s knew his name. He coached the Milwaukee Bucks from 1976 to 1988. Nelson was the most famous man in Wisconsin at the time.

But there was one detail about the man I had completely forgotten, one that was brought back to me when reading his obituaries.

He wore fish ties.

His choice of neckwear made such a lasting impression that the headline of a post-mortem appreciation of Nelson on the NBA website read, “From Fish Ties to the Hall of Fame, Don Nelson Was One of a Kind.”

What’s a fish tie? It’s a tie that looks like a fish, with the tail where the knot should be and the head pointing toward your belt. They were a thing in the 1980s. They bore the lifelike images of salmon and trout and other denizens of the deep. And it made complete sense that Nelson wore them. For fish ties were invented in Milwaukee.