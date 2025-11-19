The Milwaukee Mix

The Milwaukee Mix

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ginger Boden's avatar
Ginger Boden
2d

Have you fully left NYC? Life has been busy and I’ve been lax on fully reading my substacks, so I apparently have missed this news.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Robert Simonson and others
American Weekender's avatar
American Weekender
2d

Very excited for what's to come here. Amy and I were in Milwaukee last week for a pop-up dinner at EsterEv. We stuck around for a few days so we could go to Von Trier and Lost Whale and At Random and Pufferfish and Birch but also check out places we hadn't been before. We said it felt like we never have enough time in Milwaukee because there are so many great places to go — so seeing you both put together this newsletter feels like it will be a great read. Cheers!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Robert Simonson and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Simonson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture