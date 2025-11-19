The Red Mill in Brookfield, WI, as it looks today.

Although Mary Kate has been a resident of Milwaukee only shortly, she already has a favorite thrift store. She visits it about once a week and always finds something worth buying. With the holidays coming up, the store is currently well-stocked with second-hand Christmas goods.

On a recent visit, Mary Kate walked up to me with an armful of old Christmas albums, all priced at either 50 cents or a dollar. I nodded in approval of each selection—we both like Christmas music, especially the old-school stuff. It was an odd selection, the Milwaukee Lutheran School Choir; an album produced by the grocery store A&P.

One album, however, was even more of an outlier. The cover bore a photograph of eight middle-aged white guys in blazers and open collars standing in front a red building that advertised “Steaks.” A sign on a pole to the right indicated the restaurant was The Red Mill. The album’s title read, “Tom Halker’s Red Mill Presents The Frank Vlasis Trio & Friends.”

A homemade enterprise to be sure. The album was charmingly homely and all but begged to be bought, if only out of curiosity.

Flipping the album to the back cover, however, my curiosity skyrocketed. The album had been recording in 1980 at Artist Workshop Recording, Kankakee, IL. Moreover, the album was signed by one of the musicians, Marty Krebs, the trumpeter. And The Red Mill was located on Elm Grove Road in Brookfield, Wisconsin, mere miles where where the thrift store stood. As a child, I grew up partly in Elm Grove, which borders Brookfield.

Could the joint still be standing? A quick Google search revealed: Yes! Yes it could. It was now called The Red Mill Inn & Pizza. But it was still in business.

At home, we put the album on our turnable. Honestly, I expected to hear something amateurish and embarrassing. But the jazz I heard was accomplished. The guys had chops. My mother often talked of taking in music as rural roadhouses during her youth, a time when it wasn’t uncommon for big-name acts to play small halls throughout the country. My dad used to point to old roadside buildings and tell me the Glenn Miller Band or some such big-name act had once played there.

I imagined this was the sort of music they had experienced. Given that my parents had once lived in Brookfield, I felt sure they had gone to The Red Mill at some point.

We resolved to go to The Red Mill the next night for dinner.

The Red Mill during the time Tom Halker owned it.

That the building The Red Mill is housed in still exists is something of a miracle. Waukesha County, within which Brookfield lies, doesn’t have a great reputation for preserving its history.

What became Brookfield was originally peopled by the Sac and Potowatomi tribes. The oldest part of the Red Mill building dates from 1847, when an early German settler named August Vogel erected the first structure on the land, which was first owned by farmer Samuel S. Breese. The land changed hands several times in the century that followed.

There are reports that the building acted as a speakeasy in the 1920s, when Elm Grove Road was a dirt track, but the plot’s official history as a tavern didn’t begin until 1937, when Nick and Emma Millen bought the land. Three months later, Emma died in childbirth, leaving Nick with ten children to care for. Nick’s answer to his predicament was to open a tavern on the first floor of the house. Nick also reportedly ran a brothel on the second floor. I doubt Emma would have approved.

According to the current Red Mill website, “at that time a stipulation was recorded that from July 1929 until July 1949 only a Caucasian person could own the property.” This is perhaps not surprising. Brookfield, which is overwhelmingly white, has long had a reputation for racism.

At this time, the place was called the Garvendale Inn. It sailed until that name through several subsequent owners. In 1954, new owners Marie and Conrad Schaeffer Jr. changed the name to The Red Mill. There had never been a mill on the property; the name was taken from Schaeffer’s previous tavern on 12th and Walnut Street in Milwaukee. Conrad also expanded the property, building another room and a kitchen in the basement.

Finally, in 1969, the Red Mill entered the Tom Halker era, when live music was introduced, the restaurant became a regular destination for jazz artists, and the album was recorded. Halker was an insurance salesman who looked remarkably like Bob Dole and a Red Mill regular when Schaeffer sold him the restaurant. Tom and his wife Katie were the longest-serving owners of the place, running it for more than twenty years, until 1992. Being a lover of jazz, he brought music to the tavern almost immediately. There was a Wurlitzer organ in the bar room. “You can have a restaurant,” he reasoned, “but, then, it’s just a restaurant.”

In a 1971 ad, Halker advised people to “Live a little.”

A 1993 review of the Red Mill in the Waukesha Freeman said “the dance floor, bigger than a proverbial postage stamp, but not much larger than a shipping envelope, fills up as three or four couples get cheek-to-cheek.” It went on to call the place “one of the last refuges in southeast Wisconsin for those who want to hear live jazz… The bands at the Red Mill lean either to Dixieland or standards from the ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s. All of them are enjoyable, their ranks often filled by talented veterans of the music scene.”

“It was an example that there were venues in all parts of the city,” Mark Davis, a jazz pianist and jazz historian based in Milwaukee who played at The Red Mill in the 1990s, told The Milwaukee Mix. “It was a piano bar, where you can sit around it.” Davis sometimes worked at The Red Mill with Jessie Hauck, a jazz singer from Arkansas who moved to Milwaukee in the late ‘70s and died in a car accident on May 23, 1995.

In the early ‘90s, the weekly line-up at The Red Mill was:

Wednesday: Charlie Parker, a singer (real name Charlene)p

Thursday: The Chuck Hedges & Gary Meisner Quartet

Friday: Ralph Hutchinson’s Beale Street Jazz Band

Saturday: The Marcus Robinson Trio

The Red Mill was somewhat notorious during this time. A 2000 AP article wrote, “For more than 30 years, the farmhouse-turned-nightclub in suburban Brookfield has been place where suburbanite and city dweller alike have cut rugs after dark. With live musical performances still going five nights a week, they clap and cheer, hoot and holler, dance and sing.”

The seeds of The Red Mill’s demise as a music venue began in 1992, with new owner Dave DeRuyter. He opened a second place, Red Mill East, which, for a time, drew big names like Herbie Hancock, Lou Rawls, Nancy Wilson, McCoy Tyner, Kevin Mahogany, Joshua Redman and Diana Krall. But the new place was a financial failure. By 2000, he owed $27,000 in property taxes and $100,000 in state taxes. Halker came out of retirement in Florida in 2002 to put the business back on track.

The Red Mill was bought by 2014 Butch Schette, who renamed it Butch’s The Red Mill, and then in 2019, Mark Zierath & Brian Eft, the owners of the Milwaukee bar Von Trier, purchased it. (They recently sold Von Trier to John Dye, owner of At Random, Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge and The Jazz Estate.) They converted it into an Italian restaurant, abandoning the steaks and seafood that defined the restaurant for decades. In articles at the time, Zierath and Eft promised to bring jazz music back to the Red Mill.

Frank Vlasis at work in an undated photo. But, judging by the suits on display, probably the 1970s.

The trio featured on the 1980 album was led by pianist Frank Vlasis, who played in the Milwaukee scene for decades but never seemed to venture much further afield. The “friends” included Chuck Hedges, a noted clarinetist and clarinet repairman and a staple in the Midwest jazz scene for decades. Hedges cut several albums as a leader. He was a fixture for 30 years at Andy’s in Chicago, and had a weekly gig at Red Mill West for nine years. Hedges died in Waukesha in 2010.

Also on the album are Don Eliot on bass and Marty Krebs on trumpet and flugelhorn. Both were part of Ralph Hutchinson’s group at the Red Mill. There seems to be a steady flow of personnel between the groups that regularly worked at The Red Mill.

Clarinetist Chuck Hedges.

Vlasis was born in 1938. He was a football player in high school, a fullback in the Milwaukee championship 1955 team at Rufus King High School. He attended Marquette University and the Wisconsin Conservatory. His mentor was Wisconsin pianist and band leader Sig Millonzi.

The Frank Vlasis Trio first made its appearance in the news in 1964, when it was reported the group played both at Sardies Doll House and the English Room and Pub inside the ritzy Pfister Hotel. The Pfister has long fostered jazz musicians at its various bars and restaurants over the decades, and still does today.

According to liner notes on the album by Mike Drew, a radio and TV critic for the Milwaukee Journal, Vlasis dropped out of the music scene for a number of years but was persuaded to return by Millonzi. In 1974, the trio was at a place called Heritage on the Lake in Hartland. By 1975, he had begun a weekly gig at The Red Mill. They also appeared regularly at Summerfest, the lakeside summer music festival.

According to Drew, the session that resulted in the album was recorded over 20 hours. There are 11 tracks, including “Satin Doll,” “Tangerine,” “Get Happy.” “Clara,” the sole composition on the album written by Vlasis, shows an influence of Vince Garaldi. It was named for Frank’s wife, Clara. The album ends with Vlasis himself speaking, tell us in his Wisconsin accent they had “a ball” making the record, and introducing the band members, and saying “see you soon at The Red Mill.”

The album was a “Tom Halker production.” Halker managed to put out at least one other disc, “Jazz Straight Ahead” in 1983, again with the Frank Vlasis Trio, with Chuck Hedges sitting in.

The current signage at The Red Mill.

We walked into the Red Mill for an early dinner on a Sunday. It is located in the middle of a residential area on Elm Grove Road; there are no other businesses in sight, just homes. The sign had been replaced but the signpost was the same. The building looks as it did in old picture and one could tell from the brick second floor how old the structure was.

Frank Vlasis remembered on the wall of the Red Mill.

The door opens into the bar room with a U-shaped bar and some high-top tables. To the left of the bar was a small dining room and, beyond that, a second dining room in the back. As we were seated in the first dining room, I was stunned and happy to see that the new owners of The Red Mill knew of the place’s vinyl history. A copy of the album jacket was nailed to the wall, as was the record itself, a bit warped.

Next to the album was a framed menu from the Tom Halker era. The menu was steak heavy with some typical local supper club specialties like Walleye, Friday night fish fry and Schaum Torte. A line at the bottom read, “Entertainment—Wednesday Thru Saturday.”

The menu in Tom Halker’s day.

None of those dishes are on the current menu, which is wholly Italian aside from a few typical appetizers like Buffalo wings. (Good!) The pizza made here is the thin-crust, tavern style common at many old-school Milwaukee joints. We ordered a large sausage. It was obviously handmade, given its asymmetrical shape. In terms of flavor, it was passable, but in need of a tangier sauce and more sausage.

Still, the meatball appetizer was good; the Brandy Old-Fashioned generous; and the house red wine, wrapped in an old-fashioned straw fiasco, was charming. A heavy, floor-to-ceiling, mahogany-framed mirror leaned against the wall. We were told it was one of nine that used to line the barroom.

A pie at the Red Mill Inn.

On our way out, we told the cook and bartender why we were there. The Red Mill no longer presents music. Their last and final concert was three years ago, when the Frank Vlasis group got together for one last gig. The last member of the band the cook had seen at the bar was bass player Don Eliot. Obviously, that Red Mill album had meant a lot to the musicians.

It’s unlikely the Red Mill will ever see jazz again, despite the new owners promise to “bring jazz back to the Red Mill,” in articles back in 2019. The cook said nobody wanted the loud music anymore.

Frank Vlasis died not long ago, on March 23, 2022. He is buried in Pinelawn Memorial Park, a few miles from the Red Mill. Coincidentally, that is the same cemetery where my grandma and grandpa on my mother’s side are buried. My grandfather died in 1969, the year Tom Halker took over the Red Mill. My grandmother, who died in 1993, had tastes that tended more toward Glen Campbell, so I doubt she visited the Red Mill. But my mother….

