A few months ago, I was in an old bar in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, called Bob’s Trails End. I went there for the hot dogs, a delicacy for which they are known. But I found a lot more to admire, including a great deal of old liquor signage.

Much of the signage was devoted to Kessler Whiskey, a bottom-shelf brand that dates back to 1888 (some ads say 1875). Kessler is the second-best-selling blended American whiskey in the United States, and is quite popular in Wisconsin, owing to its low cost. Its slogan for many decades has been “Smooth as silk.”

But, as I gazed at the signs on the wall, I realized that Kessler had a secondary tag line: “The trail ends here.”

An old advertising sign for Kessler.

Trails End. Bob’s Trails End. Hmm.

I had thought the bar was so named because it was situated right next to the railroad tracks. But could it be that the bar had named itself after Kessler’s ad line? Moreover, could Bob’s Trails End be a Kessler tied house, the way so many bars in the Midwest were once tied to Schlitz and Pabst? There are, after all, many bars named Trails End, including dozens in Wisconsin. Could this be why?

The answer to all these questions is: no. It was just a coincidence.

Kessler never dealt in tied houses. Its primary avenue for spreading the word of its product was through promotional merchandise—like all the signs that papered the walls of Bob’s.

But Bob’s got me to thinking about Kessler, which is something I’d never done. I’ve been aware of the brand all my life. Liter bottles and handles of it are found by the dozens in liquor stores across Wisconsin, and you see the brand on back bars everywhere. I always regarded it as cheap stuff not worthy of examination. It’s a blended whiskey made of 72.5% neutral grain alcohol, and bottled at 40% abv. You can get a handle for less than $20; a 750ml bottle for less than $10.

Still, the brand had been around since 1888, which makes it as old or older than most American whiskey brands. And people obviously drink it by the truckloads. Surely, it was worth a little digging.