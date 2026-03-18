Jeff Perry in The Dance of Death at Steppenwolf. Photos, here and below: Michael Brosilow.

Attending the new production of August Strindberg’s The Dance of Death at the Steppenwolf Theater Company in Chicago felt, to me, like entering a time machine.

I attended college at Northwestern University in early ‘80s, when Steppenwolf was experiencing its first flush of fame. The company was earning national attention for productions like Lanford Wilson’s Balm in Gilead, Sam Shepard’s True West and Lyle Kessler’s Orphans, all performed with the kinetic, rock and roll style for which the young troupe became famous.

I took the “L” from Evanton down to the Belmont stop to be a volunteer usher for productions whenever I could. Steppenwolf was then in its second home at 2851 N. Halsted, a shallow, 211-seat theater space that allowed for a very immediate theater experience. Later, when I become the drama critic at my college paper, The Daily Northwestern, I managed to secure press seats to some productions.

In that space I saw Rondi Reed and William L. Peterson square off as tempestuous lovers in Shepard’s Fool for Love; witnessed Kevin Anderson and Terry Kinney torture businessman John Mahoney—and vice versa—in Orphans; watched Laurie Metcalf get dirty in Lynn Seifert’s Coyote Ugly; beheld the subtle ensemble work in John Guare’s Lydie Breeze; heard the audience gasp when Gary Cole entered full frontal in Laura Cunningham’s Bang; and experienced the company play against type by doing broad farce with Simon Gray’s Stagestruck.

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In its early years, Steppenwolf’s actors devoured several kinds of literary meat. The company did a mix of revivals of recent, neglected plays by American playwrights like Wilson, Shepard, Guare and Michael Weller; showed a particular affinity for filling up the seemingly spare worlds of Pinter and Beckett; and staged newly alive visions of 19th-century European dramas by Ibsen, Shaw and, yes, Strindberg. The company did Miss Julie, Strindberg’s most famous and most frequently produced play, in 1985 with Rondi Reed in the title role.