Video Field Report: Just In The Schlitz of Time

Since The Milwaukee Mix broke the story in April that Schlitz beer would end production after 177 years, there have been many stories about bars holding parties to tap kegs of “the last Schlitz on Earth.”

Well, they weren’t quite right. Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona, Wisconsin, got permission from Pabst Brewing Company, which owns the rights to Schlitz, to brew one final 80-barrel batch of the beer according to a 1948 recipe. Four of those kegs went to Old World Wisconsin, the outdoor historical museum in Eagle, Wisconsin. At the restored Wittnebel's Tavern, that beer will be served on draft. The tavern expects it to last only through the July 4th weekend.

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However, you can buy this final run of Schlitz in cans. Labeled Old World Wisconsin Gold (“The Beer That Made Eagle Famous”), it is for sale in the gift shot for $9 a can. Get it while you can.

And, yes—the Schlitz I had at Wittenbel’s Tavern tasted a LOT better than any Schlitz I’ve ever had. So much so, we went back for seconds.