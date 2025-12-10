The main bar at Von Trier, with mural of Trier, Germany.

The bar Von Trier is many things. It is arguably Milwaukee’s most Germanic bar. It has the city’s oldest (initially illegal) beer garden. It is a living museum of German artifacts. It is a movie maven hangout. And it is the final resting place of Cream City’s great lost chandeliers.

When guides at the Pabst Mansion conduct tours, there is a moment where they point to an ornate chandelier made of wrought iron and antlers. It looks authentic to the Gilded Age period when the mansion was built by beer baron Frederick Pabst. But the guides admit that the chandelier is a recreation. The genuine article—by Austrian immigrant Cyril Colnik, who is sometimes called “the Tiffany of wrought iron”— hangs in a Milwaukee bar called Von Trier.

That’s because the Pabst Mansion was once headed for the wrecking ball. In the 1970s, it was thought the grand homestead would be torn down and the owners began auctioning off its parts. That decision was later reversed, but not before an antique dealer bought the chandelier. Von Trier’s founder, Karl Lotharius—who was born in Trier, Germany, and loves all things old and German—snapped up the priceless lighting fixture and hung it in his bar. You can still clap eyes on it the moment you walk in Von Trier. It’s hanging above the bar room.

