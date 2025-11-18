Amazing Graphic: Mark Ward.

As many of you know, Milwaukee is my hometown. As well as I know New York, having been a resident there for 37 years, I know Wisconsin better. And we have been spending more and more time here in recent years. So much time that we’ve got lots of stories to tell you. So. Many. Stories. Stories about Milwaukee, the state of Wisconsin and the immediate Midwestern environs.

There’s always been a certain amount of Wisco content on The Mix With Robert Simonson. But I didn’t want the newsletter—which has an international scope—to begin to resemble a Milwaukee-centric newsletter. So, we thought it was time to launch a whole separate newsletter: The Milwaukee Mix!

My Grandpa Pommerening (head of table, at right, wearing tie) having a few friends over for a sausage party in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Mix will post about once a week. You’ll see columns like Supper Time, which will explore the true supper clubs in the state; a version of In Search Of, which will look at the various regional food traditions of The Midwest (there are many!); the annual Milwaukee 50, which will tally the iconic drinking and eating experiences of Cream City; restaurant and bar reviews (Milwaukee is a rising culinary and cocktail destination); art and culture reports; and unusual tales of Wisconsin history. Mary Kate will have a column called “Every Town in Wisconsin”; over the past ten years, she has vowed to go to every town in Wisconsin in order to get to know it. I’ve told her this is impossible, but she’s going for it anyway.

The Hob Nob Supper Club, located between Racine and Kenosha, WI.

And just like the Mix, we’ll focus on connecting, whether it’s through our stories, and the chats we have afterwards, or with the cocktail Mixers we create to get subscribers together. We want you to read real stories, and give you real information, be it new or historical, and know there has been in-person, fact-based research done.

The Milwaukee Mix’s beat, broadly speaking.

There will be some crossover with the Mix with Robert Simonson, but the Milwaukee Mix lets me hang out with my family and friends here and just be me. So, we hope you’ll join us here. It feels good to be home. And in case you’re wondering, Go Pack!, yes, the Bears still suck.

Go, Pack, Go! At Lambeau Field with our sons Richard and Asher and family friend Allen Katz (right).

Who We Are

I’ve been a journalist all my years, so the story of my career’s beats is complicated. I wrote for my high school newspaper (The Palmyra Enterprise), my college paper (The Daily Northwestern), my hometown paper (The Waukesha Freeman) and, after moving from Wisconsin to New York, my adopted hometown paper (The New York Times). I’ve been writing for the latter for more than two decades. Last year, I began contributing to the world’s hometown paper, The Wall Street Journal.

Playing on the Door County beach with my siblings and cousins. I’m third from left, wearing a sweater for some reason.

I began by writing about theater, an inevitability given I came from a theater family (perhaps Wisconsin’s only full-blown theater family). After twenty years of that, and a brief stint as a wine writer, it was time for a change, so I trained my focus on a different stage, that of the bar. That shift, in the mid-aughts, came just in time to cover the beginnings and heyday of the global cocktail renaissance in real time.

Along the way, I wrote four books about theater and seven about cocktails, with more of the latter to come. Two of those books, 3-Ingredient Cocktails and The Martini Cocktail, were nominated for James Beard Awards. One of them, Mezcal and Tequila Cocktails, won an IACP Award. And The Martini Cocktail also won a Spirited Award. My history of the cocktail renaissance, A Proper Drink, was published in English and Italian. And my book Modern Classic Cocktails was published in English and Korean.

And, of course, I and Mary Kate founded The Mix With Robert Simonson in January 2022—back when there were very few cocktail-oriented newsletters; few about regional travel and food; and no one was writing seriously about hot dogs. We won an IACP Award for our work in 2024. Last September, The Mix produced The Martini Expo, then first-ever convention dedicated to the culture of the Martini cocktail, at Industry City in Brooklyn.

A Muffler Man in Wabeno, WI.

When I founded The Mix With Robert Simonson in 2022, the pandemic had tightened my professional focus to what I truly know and love writing about. The newsletter is still about that, be it dining, drink, travel, regional food, theater, culinary history and history in general. Plus recipes, lots of recipes.

Now, I feel it’s time for another chapter in my writer’s journey, time to bring my career back to where it all began, Wisconsin and The Midwest. That’s what this newsletter will be.

Inside Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge in Milwaukee.

As with The Mix, The Milwaukee Mix will feature recipes, reviews, opinions, profiles, photos, interviews with Midwestern personalities, conversations, sound bites (our Field Reports) and observations. I’ll talk about what I’m drinking and eating and what you could be drinking and eating; where I’m going, and where you might want to go if you get there. If I drank or ate something recently and liked it, you’ll know about it, where I had it and who the hell made it and why.

Just like in the Mix there won’t be any punches pulled or sponcon, as I am happily unbeholden and untethered to liquor or any other interests. So, if you see me writing about a brand of spirits, a restaurant or bar or even a person, I and I only have chosen to write about them. Nor will there be any use of AI, not even for research or spellchecking. Everything at The Mix family of newsletters is written and edited by a human.

3 Brothers Restaurant in Milwaukee.

Mary Kate is The Mix’s Managing Editor and she will hold the same position at The Milwaukee Mix. She is also the main photographer and the only staff writer here. Starting life in New Jersey (a state that constantly surprises me), she moved to the mid-west when she attended Northwestern for writing and acting. Afterwards she lived in Chicago for a while. In 1988, she moved to New York City and had quite a life there until the early aughts when she moved back to New Jersey with her son Richard and worked for architect Michael Graves in Princeton for thirteen years. I entered the picture again in 2016 and she returned to NYC. We’ve spent quite a bit of time in Wisconsin together these past ten years, traveling every where from Madison to Rice Lake, Minocqua to Marinette, and she can’t wait to discover more with you. Especially now that she has a 1955 mid-century-modern house to work on.

—Robert Simonson

How to Subscribe

Sound good? If so, here are the different ways to participate in The Milwaukee Mix.

If you’re already a paid subscriber to The Mix with Robert Simonson—be it long-time monthly, annual or Bar Regular— you can receive The Milwaukee Mix for free! Just email Mary Kate at marykatemurray@me.com saying you want to subscribe and she will send you a complimentary subscription. Consider it a perk of being a Mix subscriber!

People who want to sign up solely for The Milwaukee Mix will pay $25 monthly or $30 yearly. If you want to do a monthly subscription, the price is $25, per month, because we really want you to just settle in for the year. We will post once a week. That’s about fifty cents a post for the annual people. Most of The Milwaukee Mix posts will be for paid subscribers. There will be little to no free content. So it pays to be a paid member!

Finally, a Big Cheese Subscription, at $99, this will get you all of the above, plus a signed copy of my upcoming book (October 2026) and other invites to special occasions, communications and things that we hope show our appreciation. Also, this subscription level will make you feel like a Big Cheese! We are looking forward to this, and we hope you’ll join us!

—Robert and Mary Kate