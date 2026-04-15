The mozzarella sticks at Saz’s in Milwaukee.

A couple months ago, I was browsing the prepared foods counter in Bunzel’s, the butcher and grocery on Burleigh, and I noticed a tray holding what looked to be handmade egg rolls. Curious about what they were filled with, I asked the counter person what they were.

“Mozzarella sticks,” she said.

What?

The egg rolls were not filled with shredded vegetables or shrimp, but mozzarella cheese. I bought two. They came with a container of marinara sauce. I took them home and heated them up in our oven; it took a while because they were massive, about five inches long and one inch thick. They were delicious dipped in the marinara sauce.

But were they really mozzarella sticks?

Bunzel’s marches to their own drummer, I thought. I’ve tried their kielbasa. It tastes like bratwurst with Polish seasoning. These mozzarella sticks were an anomaly,

I then dismissed the episode from my mind.

The handmade mozzarella sticks as sold at Bunzel’s Meat Market in Milwaukee.

But soon after we dined at Alpine Retreat, the supper club in Hubertus, Wisconsin. There were mozzarella sticks on the menu. Curious, I ordered them. There they were again: mozzarella sticks masquerading as egg rolls, with a side of marinara. More recently, we had a fish fry at Aliota’s, the old-school institution on N. Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa. Again, mozzarella sticks in wonton wrappers were on the menu.

What was going on?