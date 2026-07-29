What You Missed at German Fest
Why German Fest Is the Most Milwaukee of Milwaukee Fests; Plus The In Person Pick for the Weekend and The Bubbler!
Milwaukee is a city of festivals in the summer, with one for seemingly every heritage. There’s Bastille Days, Irish Fest, Black Arts Fest, Festa Italiana, Puerto Rican Festival and more. But no festival is more Milwaukee, arguably, than German Fest. The city’s German roots go back to the city’s founding in the 1840s. It was called “The German Athens” in the late 19th century. That influence continues today in the city’s several German restaurants, the supper clubs that feature German specialties, German businesses like Usinger’s, and, of course, the city’s continued love of beer.
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German Fest—which was first held in 1981, and took place this past weekend— gives Milwaukee’s German-American descendants a chance to show their pride, and German-American wannabes to enjoy a three-day beer-garden party. People show up in lederhosen and dirndls and Tyrolean hats, betraying not the least bit of embarrassment.