The Milwaukee Mix

The Milwaukee Mix

Home
Notes
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.

User's avatar

Subscribe to The Milwaukee Mix

A newsletter about the food, drink, history and culture of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and (slightly) beyond.

People

Robert Simonson 

@robertsimonson
Robert Simonson's avatar
Award-winning career journalist and author of several books. He writes about cocktails, spirits and bars for The New York Times and others.

Mary Kate Murray 

@marykatemurray
Mary Kate Murray's avatar
Managing Editor, photographer and sometimes writer for The Mix.
© 2025 Robert Simonson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture